Kim Kardashian Just Wore Her Most See-Through Outfit Yet

Whether it’s Kendall Jenner‘s nipple-baring outfits or Kylie‘s half-sweatshirt obsession, the Kardashian-Jenner ladies are undoubtedly comfortable with getting a little naked. So naturally, the time would come for Kim Kardashian to sport her next sizzling nearly-nude outfit, and boy, did she not disappoint.

The 36-year-old turned heads on Friday when she stepped out to dinner in Calabasas, California (her hometown) in what we can only describe as a 100-percent see-through plastic dress. Yup. Underneath a slightly tinted (but def see-through) plastic frock, Kim went braless with only a pair of nude underwear covering up her private parts.

To cover her nips (barely), the middle Kardashian sister sported a vintage Jill Sander coat—which we’re sure would make the average person sweat to oblivion in this heat, but considering Kim’s wearing not much else, she seems good. Kim rounded out the look with some transparent Yeezy mules because ya gotta match your shoes to your dress!

If you’re looking to cop Kim’s super naked look, sorry, you’re out of luck. The see-through dress in question is actually a vintage Helmut Lang. On the bright side, you could always do your own DIY version with some crafty saran wrap.