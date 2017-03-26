Lately, Kim Kardashian’s Instagrams have been reserved. Almost tame. There has been minimal cleavage, and maximal filter usage. Everything has looked as though it’s bathed in a sheen of Kelvin and 1977 (remember those Insta-filters?): grainy, muted, low-fi. But it hasn’t always been this way.
Once upon a time, before she hired Kanye West’s creative director Eli Russell Linnetz for her comeback photos (after a social media hiatus that started when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris), Kardashian was footloose and fancy free on IG, posting anything and everything she felt like posting. And she felt like posting quite a bit, as we were reminded as we perused her old ‘Grams. Let’s just say she hasn’t deleted all of the evidence of old Kim. Ahead, please find Kim Kardashian’s most naked Instagrams ever.
"Love this shoot I did with @stevengomillion for my app & website 💦," Kardashian posted.
"Shot this for KimKardashianWest.com when I was 3 months pregnant 📷 @stevengomillion," she wrote.
"BTS 📷 Juergen Teller," she posted.
"First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH!" Kardashian posted. "Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate. Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I've learned to love my body at every stage! I'm going to get even bigger & that's beautiful too! I'm blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don't have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me! #NoFilter#NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting 😜"
This caption was simply a promo for her website: "KimKardashianWest.com."
"When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL," she wrote.
"014," Kardashian wrote. (This was part of a series of sexy pics she posted the night Beyoncé dropped Lemonade,
to get attention just because she felt like it.)
"Pre photo shoot fittings," she wrote.
"Wired 📷 Mert & Marcus," she posted.
"Parisian Vibes," Kardashian wrote.
"New pics on my app," she noted.
