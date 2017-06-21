Here’s How to Get a ‘Cute’ and ‘Shorter’ Nose, According to Kim Kardashian

With a glam team of the gods prepping her face like the Mona Lisa everyday, Kim Kardashian West has got to have learned a thing or two about makeup over the years. We mean, she must have if her new makeup line, KKW Beauty, dropped today.

Well, our assumptions were right, and the 36-year-old is sharing all her makeup secrets in a new tutorial—including how to get a “cute” and “shorter” nose. (Are your ears perked yet?)

In a video posted to her website, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star goes through her natural five-minute (yeah, five-minute) makeup routine. Oh, and did we mention she only used her KKW beauty creme contour and highlight kit? (We’re grabbing our wallets as we speak.)

The routine begins with Kim using her matte highlighter as an under-eye concealer, and we have to say, it worked pretty darn well.

“If I literally was stranded and only had this product this is exactly what I would do,” she said.

Then the tutorial moves onto the good stuff: How Kim Kardashian gets such a perf nose. Well, for this routine, she used her lighter contour stick to contour down her nose. Here’s the secret. To make her nose appear even shorter, she also contours the tip.

“It shortens your nose and makes it look so cute,” she said.

But the mom-of-two wasn’t done there. To make her forehead look shorter, Kim takes a darker contour stick and runs it along her hairline.

“I love a short forehead. I know it sounds weird. But it’ll totally shorten your forehead if you put it there,” she said, gesturing to her hairline.

Of course, we’re not going to spill all of Kim’s secrets for her. (She has propriety for discovering them and all.) To learn how Kim does her five-minute makeup with just a handful of products, watch her tutorial below.

Now, if you’ll excuse us. We’re going to visit KKW Beauty ASAP.