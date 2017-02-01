Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Collaborating on a Yeezy Kids’ Line

Like it or not, Kanye West is set to debut his next line during fashion week in NYC on February 15. And though he’ll probably stick to adult models, there’s a chance he’ll incorporate a few kids into the mix, because Kim Kardashian announced that she’s teaming up with her husband to make a Yeezy kids’ line. And, because of course, their daughter, North West, is their first model.

“Hey, where’s our model?” Kardashian said in a Snapchat yesterday. North, dressed H to T in Yeezy, announces, “I’m here.” For better or worse, she may only be 3 years old, but she’s already a natural.

“Daddy and mommy are doing a kids line and these are some of the pieces,” Kardashian said. “Northie picked out the colors and the fabric.”

That means North has pretty good taste, as she wandered around in a yellow sequined dress and a shearling coat that would look just as good on a full-grown human.

In another Snap, Kardashian cooed, “Let me see this outfit you have on. Do you see this Yeezy jacket? Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling?”

In another Snap, Kardashian wrote, “Kanye & my kids line coming soon! #SequinDress #ShearlingCoat.” Bated breath, y’all. Bated breath.