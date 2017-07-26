Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogate Is Three Months Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Congrats to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! Their surrogate is three months pregnant, meaning we’ll get to meet the newest Kardashian West in January. [Us Weekly]

No more foundation stains for your fingers! A finger pad makeup applicator is now a thing—all hail the beauty gods. [Cosmo AU]

Some fans believe Justin Bieber cancelled his tour to start his own…church? [Elle]

North West’s life is already cooler than ours at the prime age of four. Check out the fancy-ass birthday party she went to. [Refinery29]

This beauty brand just released a stoner-friendly makeup collection that comes with everything except the pot itself. [Bustle]

In order for the sunscreen in your foundation to work, you would have to use a hell of a lot more than you probably already do. [Cosmo AU]

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell crashed a Canadian wedding and the brides didn’t know who they were. [Glamour]

Honestly, Cara Delevingne can legit pull off any look with her buzzcut. The latest? Green glitter. [Teen Vogue]

The Girl Scouts announced new STEM-focused badges, and we’re jumping for joy. [The Verge]

Weird trend alert: ASOS just released sunglasses that double as earrings. [Elle UK]

Trump’s transgender military ban is getting seriously (and rightfully) shit on by Twitter users. [Harper’s Bazaar]

This makeup artists created a drag Ursula makeup look that you *have* to see. [Seventeen]