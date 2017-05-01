Kim Kardashian Will Attend the Met Gala Tonight, Kanye-Less

We can’t imagine Kanye West is a great date for an event. He seems like the kind of guy who’d alternate between sitting in moody silence and saying bizarre things out of blue, the kinds of things you just have to smile and nod to. But still, Kim Kardashian is his wife and Kanye pledged to be by her side—in sickness, health, and red carpets—so we can imagine it’s a letdown that he won’t attend this year.

People reported that the soon-to-be 40-year-old is staying home in California with North and Saint West while Kim attends the New York event. Kanye’s been keeping a low profile after being hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation last November, and a source told People his absence from the event is part of that continued rest.

“Kanye West will not be attending the Met Ball tomorrow,” the source told People. “Kim will be going solo. He’s still very much enjoying his time off from public events … Everything is great with him and Kim, and he’s supportive of her going solo.”

Despite rumors of an impending divorce that have been circulating for months, it all sounds innocuous enough. But still, it’s the first year the two won’t attend the Meta Gala together after their debut in 2013. Tonight, Kim will wear a Vivienne Westwood dress to the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons-themed event, and after the silvery blue contacts Kanye wore last year, we can’t help imagine what could’ve been.