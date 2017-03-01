Turns Out Kim Kardashian Can Jump Rope Like a Boss

Khloé Kardashian likes to tease her sister Kim Kardashian about her “half-ass” workouts. But in a new Snapchat series from Kim, she proved that she’s actually way more talented than Khloé at one athletic move: jumping rope.

After showing off some backwards jump-rope action along with a fancy twisted arm move, Kim addressed the camera. “Guys, I did an impressive jump-rope move that made them excited!” Kim announced with glee, referencing Khloé and her other sister Kourtney Kardashian, who were in the middle of working out with her. “Now they can’t do it! Something I can do that they can’t!”

Quickly, though, Khloé proved that she could do the move too, though not as flawlessly as Kim (and for a shorter time). Khlo teasingly bashed Kim on her app last year, telling her followers that Kim doesn’t usually go as hard as she does at the gym.

“Kim has the best body but she doesn’t work out a lot, so it’s just like a half-ass weird thing when we’re exercising together,” she wrote. “We’ll literally both be on treadmills and I’m sprinting and she’s texting next to me. Also she doesn’t sweat, she just glistens!”

From the looks of this video, Kim definitely works out. But as to whether she actually sweats or “just glistens”—guess you have to be there to know for sure.