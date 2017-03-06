Kim Kardashian Has Discovered the Joy of the Instagram Filter

Let’s all welcome Kim Kardashian to 2009, an era in which color-saturated Instagram filters are at an all-time high. Thing is, it’s actually 2017, and everyone but Kardashian has let their old-school Kelvin and 1977 filters fall by the wayside. Kardashian, on the other hand, has pretty much exclusively posted grainy, filter-y, low-fi photos since she returned to Instagram after taking a three-month break.

As you may remember, Kardashian’s hiatus was precipitated by a brutal robbery in Paris in early October of last year—and then she went dark on social media. When she returned a couple of days after ringing in the new year, she began posting exclusively one type of photo: faded, washed-out, maybe a touch removed from reality. Apparently, the first handful were all part of a bunch of photographs by Kanye West’s creative director Eli Russell Linnetz, according to a source via Us Weekly.

“Kim is obsessed,” the source told Us. “She loves the way they look.” So much so, in fact, that she has continued to post in this manner, even after she ran out of pics snapped by Linnetz. According to TMZ, the pics were shot at music producer Rick Rubin’s house in Malibu, after West’s hospitalization, “as a place to escape and get his mind right.”

Kardashian’s more recent shots—flying on a private jet, chilling with her sisters by the pool in Costa Rica, giving off some “weekend vibes” on the couch—are not all from the Linnetz shoot, but they all have a similar filtered quality. Ahead, have a look at Kardashian’s favorite new “vibe.”