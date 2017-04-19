Kim Kardashian Tweets That The Flu Can Be an ‘Amazing Diet’

Kim Kardashian, in what we would like to think was a temporary lapse of sanity, posted the following late last night on Twitter: “The flu can be an amazing diet. So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown.”

OK, Kim, two words: Sit down.

There are so many things wrong with this now-deleted tweet that we honestly don’t have the time nor the patience to touch all of them at once, but we’ll start with the fact that 250,000 to 500,000 people die worldwide every year from the flu, according to the World Health Organization. Most of those people are much less privileged than Kardashian, but the flu doesn’t discriminate—and it’s especially hard on young children and the elderly.

Then there’s the fact that over 51 million people follow Kardashian on Twitter—many of whom are young, impressionable girls—which makes Kardashian’s tweet not just ignorant, but also irresponsible.

At least one person dies every 62 minutes as the direct result of an eating disorder, according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders. Kardashian’s flippant comment prioritizes thinness over health, and whenever more value is placed on one’s image than one’s physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing, problems are sure to follow.

As one member of the Twittersphere pointed out, this tweet sounds a little too much like Emily Blunt’s insane comment in The Devil Wears Prada. Just—no.