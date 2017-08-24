StyleCaster
Share

10 Times Kim Kardashian Asked the Most WTF Questions

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Times Kim Kardashian Asked the Most WTF Questions

by
10 Times Kim Kardashian Asked the Most WTF Questions
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

There’s no doubt Kim Kardashian is intelligent. She’s the marquee face on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians;” she built a $150-million-worth brand that was basically launched by a sex tape; and her cosmetics debut, KKW Beauty, sold out in three hours. (She didn’t become one of the most-followed people on Instagram by being dumb.)

MORE: This Is the Beauty Product Kim Kardashian and Nicole Richie Shoplifted When They Were 11

Still, like everyone, Kim has had plenty of moments when she asked some seriously “duh” questions. Anyone who’s seen a single episode of “KUWTK” knows that Kim isn’t always the sharpest crayon in the Kardashian-Jenner box. (Still love her, though.) We take a fond look back at 10 times when Kim asked the most WTF questions that left us—and her sisters—scratching our heads.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

When Kim went to the Internet for nutrition facts.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/107193074003
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/107193074003

When Kim marveled at elephants' saggy butts.

When Kim inquired about the human language.

When Kim didn't understand the plot of "Inception."

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/88407585258/kim-asking-the-hard-hitting-questions
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/88407585258/kim-asking-the-hard-hitting-questions

When Kim asked the most real first-date question.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/105251524108
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/105251524108

When Kim suggested a docuseries about the Kardashians.

http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/119212281173
http://bricesander.tumblr.com/post/119212281173

When Kim knew her life would never be the same.

http://kardashiansjennersworld.tumblr.com/post/115858741551
http://kardashiansjennersworld.tumblr.com/post/115858741551

When Kim was proud of her achievement.

When Kim took to Twitter for fashion advice.

When Kim got super meta.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How Your Zodiac Sign Affects Your Love Life

How Your Zodiac Sign Affects Your Love Life
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share