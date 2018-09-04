Kim Kardashian Accused of Copying Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Campaign with This Video

Since its launch, Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, has been compared to Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty. But despite them being both run by celebrities, the beauty brands are vastly different, with vastly different products, models and marketing—until now.

Last week, Kim teased her latest KKW Beauty Product, her Ultralight Beams lip gloss in Peach, with a Twitter video of a model with gap teeth applying the gloss on her lips. The video was immediately compared to a Fenty Beauty commercial from December featuring the brand’s signature model, Slick Woods, who also has a gap in her teeth. The commercial featured Woods applying lipstick in a similar way as KKW Beauty’s model, while giving the camera kisses and pouts.

Of course, the comparison didn’t go over well with Rihanna fans who accused Kim of copying the singer’s campaign by casting a Woods look-alike to recreate the exact video. Many critics slammed Kim for “ripping off Rihanna,” while others pointed out that the pop-singer-turned-makeup-mogul “did it first.”

KKW Beauty’s callout follows Kim’s controversy with Jean-Paul Gaultier in April, in which the reality star was accused of plagiarizing the designer’s perfume bottle for her latest KKW Beauty Fragrance.

Though it’s cool that Kim cast a model with gap teeth and showed that beauty is more straight, aligned teeth, credit needs to be paid to where it’s due. Rihanna did, indeed, do it first. But perhaps it is a coincidence. There’s obviously more than one model with gap teeth out there. Still, it’s eerily suspicious that Kim cast her to model a lip product. Guess we’ll never find out the truth.