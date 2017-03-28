Copy Kim Kardashian’s Date Night Hairdo with Bobby Pins

Kim Kardashian usually has a whole hair and makeup team working on her just to leave the house, and her date night with Kanye West this week was no exception. But instead of doing something ultra complicated, her hairstylist Chris Appleton whipped up something we daresay you could try at home.

Appleton slicked back Kardashian’s hair, pulled it into a twisted bun, placed a bunch of long black bobby pins equidistant from each other along the sides of her head, from temple to nape, and called it a day. “SNATCHED ➖➖➖BobbY Pin Do @kimkardashian,” Appleton wrote. “Hair by me #chrisappletonhair Makeup @1maryphillips.”

Kardashian didn’t skimp on her date night outfit either. She posted a couple of pics of herself wearing a cream-colored ribbed dress, snakeskin boots, and a huge tan fuzzy coat. West went with his usual look—Adidas track pants, hoodie, long black coat, and pristine white sneakers.

Kardashian’s hair looks so easy to do, we just might try it ourselves next time date night rolls around. Anyone else on their way to the drugstore to pick up some long black bobby pins and an extra hairspray?