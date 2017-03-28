Copy Kim Kardashian’s Date Night Hairdo with Bobby Pins

StyleCaster
Photo: Getty

Kim Kardashian usually has a whole hair and makeup team working on her just to leave the house, and her date night with Kanye West this week was no exception. But instead of doing something ultra complicated, her hairstylist Chris Appleton whipped up something we daresay you could try at home.

Appleton slicked back Kardashian’s hair, pulled it into a twisted bun, placed a bunch of long black bobby pins equidistant from each other along the sides of her head, from temple to nape, and called it a day. “SNATCHED ➖➖➖BobbY Pin Do @kimkardashian,” Appleton wrote. “Hair by me #chrisappletonhair Makeup @1maryphillips.”

17439322 602930166563967 7954973825324548096 n Copy Kim Kardashians Date Night Hairdo with Bobby Pins

Credit: Instagram | @chrisappleton1

17495198 712530848920050 7241736248887345152 n Copy Kim Kardashians Date Night Hairdo with Bobby Pins

Credit: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Kardashian didn’t skimp on her date night outfit either. She posted a couple of pics of herself wearing a cream-colored ribbed dress, snakeskin boots, and a huge tan fuzzy coat. West went with his usual look—Adidas track pants, hoodie, long black coat, and pristine white sneakers.

Kardashian’s hair looks so easy to do, we just might try it ourselves next time date night rolls around. Anyone else on their way to the drugstore to pick up some long black bobby pins and an extra hairspray?

17586941 279090355879716 4845138729578266624 n Copy Kim Kardashians Date Night Hairdo with Bobby Pins

Credit: Instagram | @kimkardashian

17494088 251305521998330 3808457701634080768 n Copy Kim Kardashians Date Night Hairdo with Bobby Pins

Credit: Instagram | @1maryphillips

