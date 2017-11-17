Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé Reunite for First Time Since Husbands’ Feud

You can count Beyoncé out of Kim Kardashian‘s long list of rumored celebrity feuds. On Thursday, the 37-year-old reality star and and 36-year-old singer squashed any talk of bad blood when they were spotted being extra chummy at their mutual friend Serena Williams‘s wedding to Reddit cofounder, Alexis Ohanian.

Beyoncé and Kardashian, who were among several A-list guests at Williams’s nuptials, were seen chatting at the bar at the newlywed’s post-ceremony reception in New Orleans, Louisiana, according to sources for E! News. The megastars were reportedly seen ordering two glasses of champagne together before returning to the main floor to party it up with Williams.

According to onlookers, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star donned a long, black cocktail dress with her hair tied in a ponytail, while the “Formation” singer upped the glam with a long-sleeved green gown with a plunging neckline and her hair tied in a high ponytail.

Kardashian wasn’t the only familiar face to Bey at the reception. Longtime friends Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, and Ciara, as well as Bey’s mom, Tina Lawson, were also in attendance.

Unsurprisingly, both Bey and Kardashian left their A-list hubbies at home. As Jay Z and Kanye West fans might know, the former friends have been embroiled in a feud for the past year. Fans first caught wind of bad blood between the rappers in November 2016 when West accused Bey of refusing to perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in August unless her “Formation” music video won Music Video of the Year, beating out his own nomination. West’s rant, which occurred at a Saint Pablo concert, also revealed that the “Stronger” rapper reached out to Jay Z to air his grievances, but didn’t hear back.

Not too long after, Jay Z responded to West’s claims, confirming that his words about his family “hurt” him and suggesting that the two were no longer friends.

“You got hurt, because this guy was talking about you on a stage,” Jay Z said on the Rap Radar podcast. “But what really hurt me, you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it. Like, Kanye is my little brother. He’s talked about me a hundred times. He even made a song called ‘Big Brother.’ We’ve gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem.”