Kim Kardashian Under Fire for ‘Racially Insensitive’ ‘Vogue India’ Cover

By now, accusations of racial insensitivity are commonplace in the Kardashian-Jenner news cycle. So it should come as a surprise to no one that Kim Kardashian is under fire for a recent photoshoot and cover with Vogue India.

The backlash began on Monday after the 37-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star unveiled two covers with the popular Indian fashion magazine. The covers—which featured Kim dressed in black and red dresses—spurred a heated debate on the internet about representation and diversity in the fashion industry.

The uproar primarily stemmed from anger over Vogue India choosing the E! personality, instead of a woman of Indian of South Asian descent, to front the magazine. Many lashed out at Vogue India for preaching about diversity, yet choosing a non-Indian person as its face. Likewise, several took an issue with Vogue India dressing Kim in a lehenga, a traditional Indian skirt, which they deemed as “racially insensitive.”

This isn’t the first time Vogue India nor the Kardashian-Jenners have faced backlash over a racially insensitive magazine cover. In 2017, Kim’s sister, Kendall Jenner, saw a similar uproar over a Vogue India cover celebrating the magazine’s 10-year anniversary. Many brought up Kendall’s cover as evidence that the fashion industry isn’t progressing as quickly as some might think.

So far, aside from Vogue India disabling comments on four Instagrams of Kim’s photoshoot, there hasn’t been an official response from the magazine nor Kim over the backlash. But judging from how heated the reaction has been, we assume that they’ve both heard critics loud and clear.