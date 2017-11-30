Kim Kardashian’s Former Assistant Might Have Shaded Her, and the Tea Is Hot

Scalding tea is never too far from the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, especially when it involves allegedly disgruntled ex-employees. On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian‘s ex-assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, shared a suspicious post on her Instagram, which many are interpreting as shade toward her former boss.

The post, shared on Shepherd’s Instagram story, details what she considers “self-care” and suggests that she recently cut out a toxic relationship from her life to better take care of herself. The post alludes to a “bad friend” who thrust upon “impossible standards” for Shepherd to meet. It ended with Shepherd implying that she’s finally found her self-worth after cutting ties with whoever was bringing her down.

As “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” super-fans know, Shepherd began working for Kim in 2013 and was recently let go in November 2017. Little is known about the reason Shepherd and Kim’s working relationship ended, though a source told People that it’s because Shepherd demanded a larger role in Kim’s businesses—something Kim wasn’t ready for.

“Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go,” the source said. “She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work. Kim gave her the chance but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.”

The source also claims that the two “aren’t really speaking.” In a recent episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim called Shepherd “unprofessional” for gossiping about her work life with Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who Shepherd is close friends with. Shepherd’s sentiments to Kourtney mirrored what People’s source said about wanting bigger responsibilities outside of being just an assistant.

“But I do think it’s like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me,” Kim said. “I mean don’t you think that’s like a little bit unprofessional?” Kim told Kourtney when discussing Shepherd.

We might never know what happened between Shepherd and Kim, but if Shepherd’s recent Instagram post actually is shade then it seems like the two’s relationship wasn’t as solid as they led on. And even if Shepherd’s post isn’t shade, at least not we know the important definition of self-care. (Time to throw out those bath bombs and face masks, we guess.)