Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Are Best Friends Again—and Kim Returns to Instagram

Remember the glory days when Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian were besties, Juicy sweatsuits were all the rage, and Donald Trump wasn’t the president-elect? Long ago, way before any of the Kardashians were famous—and when Hilton was super famous—the two ladies used to party like it was 1999, because it basically was 1999.

But the pair haven’t been seen palling around for many moons. And Kardashian hasn’t been seen on Instagram at all since she was brutally robbed in Paris. All of that has now changed, because Hilton posted a shot of herself with Kardashian on Instagram at Kris Jenner’s annual holiday party. It’s a yuletide miracle.

No, we don’t expect the one-time BFFs to actually make good on that “F” and stay friends forever, but it is nice to see them getting so friendly after all these years. As they say, make new friends, but keep the old. Then again, they also say “no new friends,” so really—who knows. Maybe we’ll get lucky and they’ll go out together on NYE this year, just like the good ol’ days. We can only hope.

