Kim Kardashian’s 2018 New Year’s Resolution Is Something We Can All Learn From

Kim Kardashian‘s 2017 was one heck of a year. She launched her first-ever beauty brand, KKW Beauty. She celebrated 10 years of her reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” And she announced that she’s expecting her third child via surrogacy with her husband, Kanye West.

With how accomplishment-packed 2017 was, the 37-year-old reality star has no time to waste if she is to up her A game in 2018. Which brings us to her New Year’s resolution, something she recently shared on a post on her website and app titled, “How I’m Celebrating My New Year’s Eve.”

While the post included several as-expected goals for 2018, such as to be more consistent with her weight training and to do her makeup more, Kim also shared a resolution that we imagine will be pretty tough for the selfie queen: “Be on my phone less and be more in the moment.”

Though the resolution might result in a serious revamp of Kim’s Instagram, we applaud her for making it a mission to unplug in 2018—something we can all benefit from. Other than her social media detox, Kim also shared huge news about KKW Beauty. She announced that the brand will be launching lipsticks sometime in 2018, which means that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, will have some competition on the lip department.

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

But, despite all the big things Kim has planned for 2018, there is one thing that she’s exponentially more excited for, and that, of course, is her baby girl on the way. Excited to see what Kim has planned to take over another year.