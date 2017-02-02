Kim Kardashian Can’t Be in the Same Room When This Completely Normal Thing Happens

Kim Kardashian has said and done a lot of insane things in her day. But something actually stopped us in our tracks today as we scrolled through her app. Turns out that girlfriend absolutely loathes the very thing that many humans around the world encounter on an extremely regular basis.

“I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks cup,” she wrote. “I leave the room for someone to take it off for me because I cringe from the sound. It’s like nails on a chalkboard for me. I hate cardboard.”

Wait, what?! Everyone has a pet peeve, but we’ve never heard of this one. She has to leave the room to have someone remove her Starbucks sleeve?! Also, important question: If she’s paying someone to take off her coffee sleeve, can’t she pay them to deliver her coffee to her sans sleeve in the first place? And a final side note: Kim does realize that those cardboard sleeves exist on coffee cups at many coffee shops, right? Or does she think they’re exclusive to Starbucks?

This revelation was part of a very special “20 Things You Don’t Know About Me,” and we have to say—damn right we didn’t know this about her. In fact, several of the items on the list were things we really didn’t know. Usually, these “things you didn’t know about me” lists are just thinly veiled opportunities for self-aggrandizement, but this one had a few juicy details.

Other than the level-five crazy pet peeve, Kim also let loose that she has a freckle on her eyeball, cheated on tests by using the sign language alphabet, and has “never had a cold coffee drink from Starbucks or Coffee Bean.” But does she hate the Coffee Bean’s cardboard sleeve as much as Starbucks’?