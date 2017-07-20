Kiernan Shipka’s 15 Best Style Moments

Kiernan Shipka grew up right before our very eyes as Sally Draper in “Mad Men.” We watched Sally go through every rite of passage throughout her formative years—her first cigarette, her first masturbation sesh, her first sip of booze at boarding school—so it’s difficult to believe Shipka’s only 17. But at the same time, she exudes a gracefulness and maturity that reads far wiser than her years. (Side note: Can we have both her skin and brows, pretty please?)
Shipka, who is styled by Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, routinely turns heads on the red carpet in retro prints, Peter Pan collars, and dainty silhouettes. In other words, we’re crushing hard on the style of someone who’s not even legal yet. From whimsical Stella McCartney platforms to Dior Couture, see the young star’s best looks to date and get ready to want to overhaul your entire closet.
Wearing Valentino at the "Mad Men" series finale in 2015.
Photo:
Getty
Making a statement in a Dior Couture dress AND pants at the Emmy Awards in 2015.
Photo:
Getty
In a collared Valentino dress at a dinner in 2015.
Photo:
Getty
At Coachella in 2016 (wearing Dior, as one does).
Photo:
Getty
In an Oscar de la Renta bubble-hem dress and pants at the premiere of "Feud" in 2017.
Photo:
Getty
In a groundbreaking Rosie Assoulin floral dress in 2017.
Photo:
Getty
Wearing a pink Erdem number at an event for "Feud: Bette and Joan" in 2017.
Photo:
Getty
In Prada at a panel event for "The Blackcoat's Daughter" in 2017.
Photo:
Getty
At a Stella McCartney presentation in 2016 (in head-to-toe Stella, duh).
Photo:
Getty
At the BAFTA tea party in 2015.
Photo:
Wenn
Wearing a Valentino denim set at Coachella in 2016.
Photo:
Getty
Dazzling in Oscar de la Renta at the 17th Costume Designers Guild Awards in 2015.
Photo:
Wenn
In Delpozo at the 16th Annual Costume Designer Guild Award in 2014.
Photo:
Wenn
She woke up like this in a Prada silk pajama set for the "Mad Men" book launch in 2017.
Photo:
Getty