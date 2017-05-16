Khloé‏ Kardashian Says She and Kim Looked Like Wax Statues at NYC Party

It must be quite the day—an achievement, really—when you look at yourself and your sister and think, We look so good that we don’t even look real. That is the day Khloé Kardashian had yesterday when she saw a photo of herself and Kim Kardashian from Sunday’s NBC Upfronts.

Both dressed in head-to-toe black and refusing to smile for the camera, they do not look entirely human. But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing, right?

“Can you guess, “Khloé tweeted. “Madame Tussaud’s? Or the real deal??”

We can guess—for now.