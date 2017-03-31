Hello, Thong Bodysuit! Khloé Kardashian Sizzles in New Photo Shoot

Khloé Kardashian stripped down to a sparkly, sheer, black thong bodysuit for a new photo shoot, and showed off her, uh, assets. All we can say is—she nailed it. “Yes people she really looks this good,” her BFF and makeup artist Joyce Bonelli proclaimed via Instagram. For Kardashian’s part, she just vamped around and snacked on chocolate-covered strawberries sent over by her new boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Cute!

Bonelli posted a bunch of shots live from the set, which was for her denim line, Good American. Perhaps she’s just trying to outshine her younger sister, Kylie Jenner: Last week on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khlo admitted that she worries about keeping up with her cosmetics-mogul sister.

“I feel so nervous,” she admitted. “Kylie Jenner sells hundreds of thousands of units in like, what? Three minutes?!” It’s kind of weird that she refers to her sister by her full name, but—whatever. We’d be nervous if our younger sis were Kylie Jenner too. Looks like Kardashian has nothing to worry about, though, judging by these pics. Damn!