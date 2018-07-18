Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Spray Tan Fail With Hands Way Whiter Than Her Body

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their expert makeup and skin-care secrets, but even they have their beauty fails. Case in point: Khloé Kardashian who was photographed on Tuesday with hands way whiter than her body as a result of a very obvious spray tan fail. (Hey, happens to the best of us, Khlo.)

The 34-year-old reality star—along with her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, and her niece, North West—were seen in Woodland Hills, California for a family bowling date. For the occasion, Khloé kept it casual with a green bodysuit and a matching jacket tied around her waist. And though Khloé’s outfit was color-coordinated from head to toe, where she could have used some matching was on her body.

Pictures of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star show her with an even sun-kissed glow all over her body—except for her hands which were pale white. Khloé’s mismatch spray tan didn’t go unnoticed by fans who instagrammed her drastic white-to-tan contrast.

But, hey, we’re not blaming Khlo for the mistake. As seen with Selena Gomez‘s Met Gala look, Kylie Jenner last year and, of course, the iconic Friends scene in which Ross ends up looking like a yin-and-yang sign, spray tan fails are easy to happen. At least now Khlo knows to not forget her hands.