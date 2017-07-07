People Are Pissed at Khloe Kardashian for Tweeting This Amid Rob’s Blac Chyna Drama

While Rob Kardashian was dropping receipts left and right exposing Blac Chyna for allegedly cheating on him, our minds naturally wandered to what the rest of the Kardashian clan was doing amid the popcorn-worthy drama. Though we know half-sister Kylie Jenner was out at the zoo flaunting her cute new bangs, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner fam remained a mystery…until now.

Amid the hoopla of Rob and Chyna World War III-esque feud, Khloe Kardashian tweeted something rather, well, icy, and it’s getting the Internet all kinds of riled up. A couple days ago, while Rob’s Insta meltdown was at its peak, Khloe decided to press pause on the drama and tweet about what really matters: ice cream. You heard us right. Instead of fanning the flames of Rob’s feud, Khloe opted to stay as far away as possible and post an adorable selfie of her pushing an ice cream cart with the fitting caption, “Ice Cream 🍦 Please!!!”

While Khloe looked super summery in cute AF denim cutoffs and a “Baywatch”-esque red swimsuit, the people of the Internet weren’t too fond of her tweeting about cold, creamy desserts while her younger bro was breaking down over his ex-fiance’s alleged infidelity.

Now, we weren’t born yesterday. We know that the Kardashian-Jenner ladies are queens of shade, especially toward their family, and that Khloe is the shadiest of the bunch. Given that, perhaps Khloe’s ice cream tweet was an intentional way to clap back at her brother for putting a stain on the Kardashian name. (We mean, that would also explain her equally random fried chicken tweet a couple days after.)

Regardless, Rob is a grown man and can make his own decisions without his sisters babying him. You keep eating that popsicle, Khlo!