People Think Kris Jenner Deserves a Raise for Khloé, Kylie, and Kim’s Pregnancies

You’ve probably heard the earth-shattering news by now that Khloé Kardashian, one-fifth of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, is pregnant and expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, according to People. If one Kardashian mom to be wasn’t enough, Khloé’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are also expecting. Also, all three ladies are eerily due around the same time. Kylie andKhloé are reportedly due in February, while Kim’s surrogate is expected to give birth in January.

And though we’re sure mom Kris Jenner is receiving heaps of congratulations on welcoming three grandkids within a couple months of each other, fans are also praising the momager for other reasons. Given that the back-to-back pregnancy news coincidentally fell around the time of the 10th anniversary of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” fans are speculating that the soon-to-be grandma of seven masterminded the whole plan to rake in some extra cash.

But before you get too excited at the epic reactions to Khloé, Kylie, and Kim’s pregnancies, it’s important to note that nothing is confirmed, and until we hear the news straight from the ladies’ Instagram feeds, everything is a rumor. With that being said, here are some LOL-worthy tweets calling for Kris’s raise.