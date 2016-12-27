Khloé Kardashian Organizes Her Sunglasses with a Super-Extra Method

Anyone who follows the Kardashians knows that Khloé Kardashian is a little obsessive when it comes to organization. She’s the first to admit it—in fact, she has an ongoing video series, “Khlo-C-D,” a spin-off of the term OCD, or obsessive-compulsive disorder. And today, she shared a video with her fans that shows how she organizes her sunglasses collection—and it’s definitely a little extra.

“Today on ‘Khlo-C-D,’ I want to show you guys how I organize my sunglasses,” Kardashian began, wearing a nerdy-chic pair of clear-framed glasses and skintight nude bodysuit, hanging out in her seventeenth bedroom gigantic walk-in closet.

“I feel like saving the sunglass case gets so bulky, so I found these amazing sunglass containers—they’re awesome, I got these on Amazon,” she said. “I love these ’cause you could stack the boxes on top of each other, and then I have a smaller case—a set of six, and a set of 10, for when I go on vacation, or if I travel. It’s really easy, it’s compact, and everything just fits in one case.”

It’s probably worth pointing out at this point that most people don’t have this problem, because most people don’t have hundreds of sunglasses. That said, if you have, say, five pairs and two or three of them are always going missing, this method would be helpful—though you wouldn’t need cases that hold 15 sunglasses each, as Kardashian does.

“I have organized each case by style, color,” she added in her video. “They’re kind of color-coded.” Again, most people don’t need an entire section for blue aviators—you’re lucky if you have a pair, much less a few—but, then again, most people are definitely not Khloé Kardashian. Here’s a free clip of the video; the full vid is available via her by-subscription website.