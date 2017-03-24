StyleCaster
Orange-Red Is the Most Powerful Color, Says Khloé Kardashian

Photo: Getty

Next time you see Khloé Kardashian rocking a brightly colored frock in a certain hue, know that she’s consciously trying to call attention to herself. Kardashian says she’s “feeling” orange-red, and nothing can come as higher praise than that in the Kardashian family.

“Nothing feels more empowering than rocking this punchy hue in a sea of LBDs,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “Try it the next time you’re feeling fierce and want to stand out from the crowd.”

Credit: Instagram | @khloekardashian

In case you think she’s just pulling a random color out of thin air and not practicing what she preaches, her Instagram tells a different story. Whether wearing an orange-red lip with a black dress, an orange-red tracksuit while getting her makeup done, or a full-on orange-red bandage dress dress by House of CB, this lady is committed to rocking this color right now. She’s definitely “feeling” it.

Credit: Instagram | @khloekardashian

In case you want to try the look, Kardashian benevolently shared some options on the cheap that come in that color, including sweatpants from Forever 21, Adidas’ Trefoil hoodie ($70), and OPI nail polish in Tasmanian Devil Made Me Do It. Thanks, Khlo. We’re on it.

Credit: Instagram | @khloekardashian

