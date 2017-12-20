Khloé Kardashian Officially Confirms Pregnancy with Emotional Instagram Post

After months of rumors, Khloé Kardashian officially confirmed that she’s pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on Wednesday evening. The 33-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star announced the big news in an emotional Instagram post where she expressed her love for Thompson and reflected on her tough fertility battle.

The E! personality, who has been haunted by pregnancy rumors since September, posted a photo of her baby bump with her and Thompson’s hands caressing it. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” she wrote. “He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

The youngest Kardashian sister thanked her boyfriend, who she’s been dating for roughly two years, for treating her “like a queen” and gifting her with a baby, something that “KUWTK” fans will know that she’s been wanting for quite some time.

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen!” she wrote. “Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

The reality star also wrote a sweet note to her fans who she apologized to for being so secretive and thanked for respecting her privacy. She also expressed her excitement to share more baby news in the coming months.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” she wrote. “To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️”

Read the emotional Instagram post, below.