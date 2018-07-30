Khloé Kardashian Slams Mom-Shamers Who Accuse Her of Leaving True to Gamble

Khloé Kardashian can’t catch a break. Less than a week after mommy-shamers accused her of not supporting her newborn daughter True Thompson’s neck, the 34-year-old is under fire again—this time, for leaving her 3-month-old baby alone to gamble.

On Sunday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, attended the “If Only” TexasHold’Em Poker Tournament in Inglewood, California. The event was held to benefit the City of Hope, a charity dedicated to cancer research and care. However, all mommy-shamers could concentrate on was how Khloé was playing poker and instagramming it up, instead of taking care of her baby.

One shamer, who commented on a video of Khloé teaching Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent how to play poker, asked her where True was. “Who’s watching her baby?” the commenter wrote. Not having it, Khloé clapped back in the comments, letting the shamer know that True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, was watching her and the mommy-shaming wasn’t appreciated. “Her dad but thanks for being so interested,” Khloé responded.

However, the mommy-shaming didn’t end there. Throughout the night, Khloé received a barrage of mommy-shaming for leaving True alone for a few hours to play poker. The mommy-shaming became so intense that the E! personality took to her Twitter to shut down the haters for once and for all.

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?” Khloé wrote.

After her tweet, Khloé received a wave of support from fans who agreed that Khloé was facing a double standard from critics who shame her for both leaving her daughter alone and not returning back to work fast enough. Likewise, many fans also pointed out that motherhood is only a part of who Khloé is.

Khloé’s fans are right. What’s the big deal if True’s dad takes her for a few hours while Khloé makes an appearance at a charity? From what we’ve seen, Khloé is a solid parent and knows best for her daughter than anonymous haters on the internet. Leave Khlo alone, mommy-shamers.