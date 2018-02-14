Khloé Kardashian Shared Her Genius Masturbation Tips, and We’re Listening

The Kardashians are known for supplying tips on everything from makeup, to fitness, to nutrition—so naturally, sex would be next in line. Recently, Khloé Kardashian shared her masturbation secrets on her website and app, and because we can never pass up tips on how to achieve a “bigger O,” we’re taking notes.

In a post titled “Just the Tip: My Self-Pleasure Guide,” the 33-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star broke down her top five tips on how to make the most of your masturbation sessions. Her first, which is a no-brainer, is to turn on some porn. Khloé, who recommends women-catered sites like Sssh and Dusk, advises to not be afraid of porn, but use it to your advantage.

“Don’t be squeamish about streaming something steamy,” she wrote. “In other words, try porn! There are so many different kinds, so experiment until you find out what gets your imagination going.”

Khloé’s second tip is to use hand mirror while you’re masturbating to pinpoint areas that turn you on. The reality star strongly believes that the better you know your body, the better the orgasm. “Seeing what turns you on with a hand mirror will help you pinpoint hotspots much more easily,” she wrote. “And, by stimulating all the bits and bobs down there, you’re building blood flow—which means a MUCH bigger O!”

The E! personality is also a huge proponent of setting the mood, even if your act is solo. She recommends things like lighting candles, drawing a bath, and playing music to make you feel extra special when masturbating. “Just as you would with a partner, make your self-love sesh special,” she wrote. “Take your time because the buildup is half the fun!”

Khloé’s next tip is to huse sex toys, such as nipple clamps or anal beads, to “take your solo sex from hot to EN FUEGO.” Her last tip is to stock up on lube, even if you’re the only in the bedroom. Despite lube being intended for two-person use, the youngest Kardashian sister believes that the products heightens orgasms. “Even when you’e a party of one, lubrication ups the pleasure factor,” she wrote.

They’ve taught us how to do our makeup, sculpt our butts, eat clean, and now, masturbate properly. We can never get enough of the Kardashian’s self-help, and we’ll be taking Khloé’s tips to the bedroom.