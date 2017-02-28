The Eye-Roll Heard ‘Round the World: Khloé Kardashian Extols the Benefits of ‘Gym Makeup’

You know what’s cool? Working out and feeling healthy. You know what else is cool? Wearing a little lipstick or a swipe of mascara, if you feel like it. But that’s about all the two have in common. The idea of putting on makeup before working out has always seemed a little extra to us, and though Khloé Kardashian is trying to make it happen in a new blog post, we have some news for her: Girl, no.

In a new post, fittingly titled “The Athleisure Makeup Trend You Need to Try,” Kardashian waxed semi-poetic about how amazing it is to, um, wear makeup to the gym. “Sweat-proof makeup that takes you from the gym to brunch is definitely something I can get on board with, honey!” she wrote. And though we have definitely been guilty of going straight from yoga to brunch, we’d never recommend applying makeup with the express purpose of working out with it. Sounds like a case of workout acne waiting to happen.

Then again, if you’re a famous person, perhaps wearing makeup to the gym becomes more tantalizing, though we always appreciate a celeb out and about, embracing her natural beauty without any makeup at all. And, hey—if you love wearing makeup to the gym, more power to you, as long as it feels empowering and not like you have to wear it.

FWIW, Kardashian recommended the following products:

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint

“Since a full face of makeup will clog your pores during a sweat sesh, opt for a tinted moisturizer instead,” Kardashian said.

Milk Makeup Blur Stick

“Blur imperfections in a few quick swipes without needing to use foundation,” she wrote.

Fresh Lip Treatment in Rose

“Swap your favorite lipstick shade with a hydrating tinted lip balm. The SPF is a bonus if you’re taking your workout outdoors!” she said.

Arrow SCULPT Tinted Brow Gel

“To subtly groom your brows, apply this lightly tinted gel that will keep them looking fierce. Just a quick sweep and you’re good to go!” she wrote. Brow gel at the gym?!?!? As Kardashian would say, okurrr.

Eyeko London Sport Waterproof Mascara

“Sweat-proof mascara is #gymgoals!” she said.

Sweat Cosmetics Twist Brush + Mineral Foundation

“Makeup for the active girl! This face powder won’t cause breakouts while you’re getting your fitness on,” she said. We beg to differ, but—thanks for the memo, Khlo.