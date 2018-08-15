What Khloé Kardashian Eats to Boost Her Metabolism

Khloé Kardashian is known for her obsession with health and fitness, so you know that her diet is tight. Recently, the 34-year-old took to her website, KhloeWithaK, to reveal the four tried-and-true foods she eats to boost her metabolism—and better yet, they’re ingredients that are likely already in your kitchen.

“Your metabolism is your best friend when it comes to achieving your ideal weight and providing the energy you need to keep you going,” Khloé wrote. “The metabolism is an amazing system that breaks down food and converts it to energy—in other words, it burns calories and kick-starts fat loss.”

The first metabolism-boosting food Khloé swears by is apple cider vinegar. The ingredient, which should be a no-brainer for Kardashian fans (Kourtney uses it to wash her hair), is said to increase the stomach’s production of hydrochloric acid, which helps the body digest food and absorb nutrients. Khloé consumes it by mixing two teaspoons of ACV with water and adding some honey to sweeten. She aims to drink three glasses of the mix a day.

Next up: dark chocolate. Thanks to its high percentage of cacao (70 percent!), the semi-sweet treat is said to limit the body’s absorption of fats and carbohydrates, according to Khlo. Because too much of anything isn’t the best, Khloé limits herself to 1.5 ounces a day.

The E! personality is also a huge fan of citrus, specifically grapefruit, which she touts for its high vitamin C content, which is said to help with fat-burning. Grapefruits are also high in fiber, which assist in the digestion process. “Try eating half a grapefruit at breakfast to start your day right, or give this refreshing citrus salad a try,” Khloé wrote.

Finally, Khloé swears by everyone’s favorite spice: cinnamon. The spice is said to control insulin levels and help convert carbohydrates into energy. “Try adding cinnamon to your smoothies or this breakfast porridge for a sweet and spicy kick!” Khloé wrote.

There you have it: The foods Khloé eats to boost her metabolism. Dig in.