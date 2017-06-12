Here’s Why Khloe Kardashian Eats 7 Meals a Day

The Kardashian’s diets are some of the most sought-after in the game, and now—after Khloe Kardashian revealed she eats seven meals (!) a day—we’re a little bit closer to keeping up with how the Kardashians eat. But before you start doubling up on meals to make Khloe’s half-dozen minimum, you should hear what the 32-year-old’s dietician has to say.

According to Dr. Philip Goglia, a certified celebrity nutritionist who’s worked with stars like Brie Larson and Chris Hemsworth, everyone’s metabolic body type (AKA that thing that determines if eating a certain food keeps you lean or makes you gain weight) is different. This means that Khloe’s seven-meal plan won’t work for everyone, either. We’ll let Dr. Goglia break down the science.

“We work with each client to determine their metabolic body type,” Goglia told Healthista. “Each requires a unique meal breakdown based on how that person’s body breaks down proteins, fats and carbs.”

For Khloe, that breakdown involves seven meals a day with a unique mix of veggies, fruits, healthy fats and protein. If you’re curious what those seven meals consist of, Goglia had the dirt on that as well. For breakfast, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star starts her day with a shake made with whey protein, almond butter, ice and her fruit of choice. To tide her over until lunch, Khloe’s diet also includes a mid-morning snack, usually a piece of fruit.

When lunch rolls around, the reality star fuels up with a 4 oz. chicken breast, vegetables and an iron-high salad, usually consisting of “something like beetroot and spinach.”

For meal four, another snack, Khloe keeps thinks simple with either a cup of celery or a cup of tomatoes with 12 almonds. (Yes, she’s that precise.) The middle Kardashian sister keeps the snacking going for meal five when she noshes on either another cup of celery or tomatoes with a fried egg.

At dinner time Khloe gets to “indulge” with her choice of fatty fish—either salmon, sea bass, black cod or arctic chair—with 8 oz. of veggies and a salad. For her last meal of the day, Khloe typically ends off with a piece of fruit.

While Khloe’s diet is pretty regimented day-to-day, the reality star, of course, has her chance to cheat now and then, too.

“She has a pattern where she will do seven days on and then have one meal off,” Goglia said. “Her choice of cheat would vary a great deal—maybe she’ll have a slice of cake as dessert or a pizza or pasta dinner, basically whatever she has a craving for.”

Remember, everyone’s metabolic body type is different. So before you start the #KhloeKardashianDietChallenge, talk to a dietician first to find out what meal plan is right for you.