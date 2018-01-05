Khloé Kardashian’s Sisters Told Her to Lose Weight Because She Was ‘Hurting the Brand’

Since becoming a household name on “Keeping Up with the Kardashian,” Khloé Kardashian has been open about the size-ism she’s faced in comparison to her sisters. She’s been rejected for brand deals because of her weight and has been viciously body-shamed by viewers. Now, the 33-year-old reality star is opening up about fat-shaming comments she’s heard from her own family.

On the season two premiere of her E! reality show, “Revenge Body,” Khloé sat a contestant down and explained that, in the early days of her family’s success, her sisters told her to lose weight because her body was “hurting” their “brand.” She recalled her family telling her, “Khloé, you got to lose weight cause you’re really hurting the brand.”

Though Khloé knew her family’s advice was well-intentioned, she admitted that it “hurt.” She also explained that the tone they used wasn’t vengeful, which is why she didn’t resent them for their comments. “I’m a huge believer of it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it,” she said. “I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt.”

We’re glad that Khloé was able to roll her sisters’ comments off her shoulders. We also hope that her family understood the hurtfulness of their remarks and apologized to her, because it’s never OK to body-shame someone—whether they’re your sister or not.