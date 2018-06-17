25 Incredible Keto Recipes Anyone Will Love

We see many diet trends come and go, but one that’s truly making its mark—at the moment, at least—is the ketogenic diet. The “keto” diet, as it’s referred to, is based solely on a high-fat, low-carb nutrition model. Your body will eventually switch over to burning fat as it’s main energy source instead of carbohydrates (meaning you’ll eventually be able to wave goodbye to that unwanted winter weight!).

Saying goodbye to bread, pasta, potatoes, and sugar may seem daunting, but these keto recipes make it super simple. Bacon, butter, meat, leafy greens — they’re all a huge part sustaining a ketogenic diet. The opportunities to create innovative and delicious meals with keto-friendly foods are truly endless.

If you’re ready to give the keto diet a try, start with some of our favorite recipes in the slideshow ahead.