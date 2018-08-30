16 Delicious Keto Dessert Recipes You Need in Your Life

The keto diet: You’ve heard of it before, but what exactly is it?
Living a keto lifestyle means minimizing your carbohydrate intake and increasing the amount of fat you consume. This gets your body to use fat as a form of energy. Basically, it breaks down like this: 60 to 75 percent of your calories come from fat, 15 to 30 percent of your calories come from protein and 5 to 10 percent of your calories from carbs.
But just because you’re cutting down on carbs (buh-bye, bread!) and saying sayonara to sugar, doesn’t mean you have to live a dessert-free lifestyle. Sure, pastries are definitely out, but a quick glance at Pinterest will reveal there are plenty of keto dessert recipes to go around—meaning more keto-friendly sweet treats for your keto-friendly lifestyle.
From no-bake cheesecakes and cookies-and-crème ice cream (yes, we said ice cream) to peanut butter balls and pecan pie clusters, these 16 keto dessert recipes will satisfy your sweet teeth—without destroy your diet.
Carmelitas
Trust us—just because the caramel and chocolate are sugar-free doesn't mean this decadent, chewy, crumbly keto dessert isn't scrumptious.
Photo:
All Dream I Dream About Food.
Keto Cookies & Crème Ice Cream
Creamy, crunch and totally keto-friendly, this cookies-and-crème ice cream is not only delicious, it's rich, filling and clearly will last you days. (We'd say weeks, but we all know that's not true.)
Photo:
Ruled.Me.
Low-Carb No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Bars
Mix walnuts, cashews, coconut, natural peanut butter and dark chocolate, and in no time you'll have these coconut bars, also made with natural sweetener.
Photo:
Primavera Kitchen.
Secret-Ingredient Easy Chocolate Mousse
A whipped mousse that's actually healthy? Hell yes. And the secret ingredient? We'll just tell you: It's avocado.
Photo:
Gal on a Mission.
Instant Pot Low-Carb Cheesecake
The folks at Our Paleo Life managed to make a keto-friendly cheesecake in an instant pot. Follow their very detailed step-by-step instructions with plenty of images, and you'll have a low-carb cheesecake in no time.
Photo:
Our Paleo Life.
Low-Carb Lemon Pound Cake
Can you believe this gluten-free, keto pound cake is only 9.5 net carbs?
Photo:
Seasonly Creations.
Low-Carb Peanut Butter Balls
Name a better duo than chocolate and peanut butter. We'll wait.
That's what we thought. And these keto peanut butter balls are not only low-carb, they're also as healthy as it gets. Well, you know, for indulgent peanut butter balls.
Photo:
Keto Connect.
Keto Pecan Pie Clusters
Thank goodness the team over at Hey Keto Mama posted this "happy accident" of a recipe—we could eat these sugar-free chocolate-drizzled pecan clusters all day.
Photo:
Hey Keto Mama.
Keto Brownies
What makes these brownies special is the use of coconut flour, still leaving the brownies moist and soft.
Photo:
Keto Connect.
No-Bake Chocolate Mousse Tart
For a sugar-free, grain-free, low-carb dessert, this chocolate mousse tart doesn't skimp on the flavor at all. The best part is it's a no-bake dessert.
Photo:
All Day I Dream About Food.
Sex in a Pan Dessert
What is in sex in a pan, you ask? This gluten-free, sugar-free dessert that has five layers: pecan shortbread crust, cream cheese, chocolate, whipped cream and shaved chocolate. And it's all keto-friendly.
Photo:
Wholesome Yum.
Keto Lava Cake
With just 4 grams of net carbs, this lava cake will simultaneously cool you off and warm you up.
Photo:
Tasteaholics.
Chocolate Chunk Cream Cheese Bites
Eating these keto cream cheese bites—which are just 190 calories per serving—is almost like eating cookie dough straight out of a tube. Almost.
Photo:
Defiantly Good Food.
Keto Chocolate Roll Cake
Little Debbie sweets are the devil. But they're so good. Kick those cravings with this keto-friendly chocolate roll cake.
Photo:
Ruled.Me.
No-Bake Key Lime Pie Bites
No bake? Check. Easy to make? Check. Great to store away in the freezer? Check. These keto Key lime pie bites are the whole package. Oh, and did we forget to mention they're tasty too?
Photo:
Beauty and the Foodie.
Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bites
Made with coconut oil, this peanut butter cheesecake bite recipe makes 12 (which you may or may not want to share after eating just one).
Photo:
Divalicious Recipes.