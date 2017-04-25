Here’s Kesha Getting Her Makeup Done Topless Before a Show

The Kardashians may be the reigning queens of the glam squad—and we’ve seen a lot of “getting ready” pics from them over the years—but Kesha just blew the whole family out of the water with a shot of herself getting her makeup done before a show yesterday. Because she was topless.
The pop star covered her left breast while an unidentified hand came into the frame to finish off her nude lipstick. Getting ready for a show in Brockport, New York, Kesha wrote, “pre show☠☠☠🍾🍾🍾 lets go🚀🚀🚀.”
MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time
Kesha hasn’t had an easy time of it the past couple of years, what with her long legal battle with Dr. Luke and Sony, but after a serious battle with an eating disorder, Kesha has come out firmly on the other side—and happy to troll her trolls.
““Not a slave to perfection right now. f–k it. *** body shamers please f–k off ain’t nobody got time for it,” she wrote on Instagram last year, clad in a bikini.
She shared the same sentiment yesterday when she followed up her topless shot with a pic of herself in another bikini.
Lookin’ good, Kesha!