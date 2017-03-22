Kesha Looks Unrecognizable With No Makeup On as She Leaves the Gym

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kesha looks unrecognizable as she leaves the gym with no makeup on. [TMZ]

Should white girls stop wearing hoop earrings? [iD]

Fans are petitioning Real Housewives to kick Lisa Rinna off the show. [Refinery29]

Emma Roberts wants you to join her new book club. [Instagram]

To bring awareness to World Water Day (today!) boutique luggage brand Away teamed up with charity:water on a special-edition suitcase. $30 will be donated for each sale. [Away]

Prosecco-flavored nail polish exists and basic bitches everywhere are going nuts. [PopSugar]

In news that completely shocks me to my very core, Melania refuse to sleep in the same bed as husband Donald Trump. [Us Weekly]

Brad and Angelina are reportedly talking again. Good for them! [Elle]

Why the heck has science not come up with a solution to painful high heels? [Racked]

Bebe is closing all its stores this year and I’m sort of sad for my 14-year-old self, who couldn’t afford it anyway. [Cosmo]