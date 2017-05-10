Kesha and Boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter Just Got Matching Tattoos

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
Kesha and her boyfriend just got matching tattoos. [Allure]
Finally! Glossier just launched a serum sunscreen that sinks into skin. [Into The Gloss]
This is what Gloria Steinem really thinks of Ivanka Trump. [Refinery29]
Paris Hilton is pretty convinced she’s responsible for Kim Kardashian’s fame. [Marie Claire]
Kylie Jenner had to get treatment for altitude sickness. [Teen Vogue]
Everyone’s going nuts over Valfre’s new affordable ’70s-inspired line. [Racked]
Here’s Kellyanne Conway not making sense, yet again. [Elle]