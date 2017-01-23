StyleCaster
Here's Every Style in Kendall + Kylie's New Sunglasses Collection

Here’s Every Style in Kendall + Kylie’s New Sunglasses Collection

Here’s Every Style in Kendall + Kylie’s New Sunglasses Collection
Photo: Getty

Kendall and Kylie Jenner don’t just pose on red carpets and post selfies, though they are definitely thoroughly proficient in both of those activities. They are also businesswomen, with full lines of clothing and accessories, including handbags and swimwear. And today, they launched their first foray into sunglasses.

Eight of their sunnies are now available at Revolve, with the full eyewear collection to drop in early March at Nordstrom. Later this spring, you’ll be able to nab a pair at Bloomingdales, ShopBop, Lord & Taylor, and other high-end department stores. The line retails for $145 to $220, and you can peek at the eight styles available now in the slideshow. Enjoy! 

Brooke Sunglasses, $190; at Revolve

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Cassie Sunglasses, $145; at Revolve

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Charli Sunglasses in Opaque Cream, $145; at Revolve

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Charli Sunglasses in Shiny Black, $145; at Revolve

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Jules Sunglasses, $170; at Revolve

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Lexi Sunglasses, $145; at Revolve

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Melrose Sunglasses, $220; at Revolve

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Priscilla Sunglasses, $190; at Revolve

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

Photo: Kendall + Kylie Eyewear

