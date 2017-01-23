Here’s Every Style in Kendall + Kylie’s New Sunglasses Collection

Kendall and Kylie Jenner don’t just pose on red carpets and post selfies, though they are definitely thoroughly proficient in both of those activities. They are also businesswomen, with full lines of clothing and accessories, including handbags and swimwear. And today, they launched their first foray into sunglasses.

Eight of their sunnies are now available at Revolve, with the full eyewear collection to drop in early March at Nordstrom. Later this spring, you’ll be able to nab a pair at Bloomingdales, ShopBop, Lord & Taylor, and other high-end department stores. The line retails for $145 to $220, and you can peek at the eight styles available now in the slideshow. Enjoy!