Kendall Jenner Has a Wall in Her House That Suppresses Her Appetite

Most models spend time trying to pretend like they’re not fixated on staying thin—see Gigi Hadid’s claim that her major weight loss last year was because of a thyroid condition and Bella Hadid’s comment that she “really didn’t mean to” lose so much weight of late. But Kendall Jenner just posted on her app that she went to the lengths of painting an entire wall pink—because she’d heard it suppresses the appetite.

A few weeks ago, Jenner posted a pic of a Christmas tree and a few books backed by a dusty rose wall on Instagram. Captioned “kenny’s pink xmas,” it turns out that this wall actually has a backstory. “I loved how my flocked Christmas tree popped in front of my newly painted pink wall,” Jenner wrote on her app.

“But there’s actually a funny story behind the color of my living room! I decided to paint it pink because while I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with the room, I went to dinner with friends and they had just gone to the ‘Human Condition’ exhibition at a former hospital in LA.” In case you’re wondering, Jenner is referring to a site-specific show of more than 80 artists at the former Los Angeles Metropolitan Medical Center, which closed a month ago.

Turns out that there was a room at the exhibition that was painted pink, and once Jenner found out why, she had to replicate it at her house. “They were telling me there’s a pink room at the exhibit that had an explanation of the color choice: Baker-Miller Pink is the only color scientifically proven to calm you AND suppress your appetite,” she wrote. “I was like, ‘I NEED this color in my house!’ I then found someone to paint the room and now I’m loving it!”

There is, indeed, some science behind these claims, though it seems as though this shade of pink is best known for chilling people the F out. But if you’re into that kind of thing, there’s also a Baker-Miller Pink hoodie out there, for the bargain price of just £220. It lets you suppress the outside world, and filters light through a visor that “turns your vision the same shade of experimental pink.” Hey, if you can’t hire someone to paint your wall (or DIY), just surround yourself with the color and see if you feel calm. And not in the mood for a sandwich.