Kendall Jenner Wore the Statement Belt to End All Statement Belts

The phrase “statement belt,” if you think about it, kind of sounds like an oxymoron. Belts are practical—meant for holding up pants that are too big, cinching dresses that are too loose… or dangling well below the knee, if you’re dressing to be on-trend in 2018. But with one simple outfit, Kendall Jenner has officially convinced us of the sartorial magic a belt can work—especially when it’s millennial pink and covered in diamonds.

The 22-year-old supermodel stepped out in New York City on Thursday wearing a head-turning ensemble: an oversized black satin blazer, matching black satin shorts (micro-shorts?) and baggy black boots with emerald green pointed toes. She topped off the look with that aforementioned oxymoronic statement piece: a millennial pink belt with a diamond-encrusted buckle.

And, somehow… it worked.

Jenner wore her Barbie Dreamhouse-appropriate belt to a book launch hosted by fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford and Candice Swanepoel. (Which makes us wonder: What would we wear to a star-studded book launch? And could it also be found in Barbie’s wardrobe?) We’re not so sure we could pull this look off ourselves, but we’re supportive of Jenner’s… huzzah. (Call it what you will.) For this, she gets kudos.