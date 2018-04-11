Kendall Jenner Instagrams Herself with Scott Disick After Shading Sofia Richie

For the longest time, no matter how many times he and Kourtney Kardashian broke up, Scott Disick was an honorary member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. He attended their parties, appeared in their Instagrams, and hung out with them publicly, even if he and Kourtney were feuding. However, things changed recently, when Scott began seeing his first serious, post-Kourtney girlfriend, Sofia Richie, which prompted sisters like Kendall Jenner to throw shade at Richie, creating a tear in the Kardashian-Jenners’ once-tight relationship with Scott.

Considering the Kardashian-Jenners’ intense beef with Scott, fans were surprised when Kendall recently posted an Instagram of her hanging out and skydiving with Scott—only two months after she threw some savage shade at Richie. The Instagram included two pictures of Kendall and Scott in blue skydiving uniforms, showing the before and after of them jumping out of the plane. “did it!” Kendall captioned the picture.

The Instagram raised eyebrows for many fans considering Kendall’s vocal disapproval of Scott’s relationship with Richie. In January, Kendall left a comment on a fan’s Instagram picture of Scott and Sofia, poking at their 15-year age difference. “Awww Scott and his kids,” she wrote.

However, the main shade came in February, when fans believe that Kendall made fun of Richie’s dead horse, Dragon, by naming her own horse the exact same name. “my new baby dragon 😍,” Kendall captioned an Instagram of her horse. The Instagram came a few weeks after Richie posted an Instagram of her childhood horse, Dragon, who recently passed away.

As seen in a recent episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” in which Kendall tries to stop Bella Thorne from flying to Cannes with Scott, Kendall is ferociously protective of her oldest sister, Kourtney, and rightfully so. But it looks like right now, she and Scott are on good terms, so Sofia is safe from any shade—at least, for the moment.