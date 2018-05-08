Kendall Jenner Slammed for Pushing a Security Guard at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner felt the wrath of the internet last night when she showed up at the 2018 Met Gala in a plain white jumpsuit. Compared to the elaborate, avante-garde looks of other celebrities (Rihanna dressed as the literal pope!), Kendall’s outfit was—for a lack of a better word—boring, with some even comparing it to toilet paper. Though Kendall faced some lighthearted trolling for her Met Gala look, what really ruffled the internet’s feathers was a video of the model shoving a security guard who dared to ruin her shot on the red carpet.

In a video captured by “E! On the Red Carpet,” Kendall can be seen posing on the red carpet when a security guard, unbeknownst to him, starts backing up into her. To stop him, Kendall puts a hand on his back and shoves him in the opposite direction, which is when the security guard turns around and realizes what he had done to one of the Met Gala’s most VIP attendees. Less than a second after pushing him, Kendall can be seen returning to supermodel mode, smizing for the cameras.

E!’s video hears the network’s hosts cackling at Kendall’s sassy behavior, while another red carpet video shows photographers yelling at the security guard to move before Kendall takes matters into her own hands and shoves him away.

After the video went viral, Kendall was slammed by the internet for pushing a man who many thought was simply trying to do his job. Many called the model “rude” for pushing the guard because he was entering her shot on the red carpet.

However, not everyone thought Kendall’s behavior was that bad. Many came to her defense, arguing that her push was more of a “love tap” than a “shove.” Similarly, many people thought that Kendall’s push wasn’t out of malice, but was to warn the security guard that he was about to hit her.

Whether Kendall intended her push to be sassy or not, let it be a lesson to everyone to never ruin the Kardashian-Jenners’ red-carpet pictures, lest you want to be tapped on the back.