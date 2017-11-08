Kendall Jenner Tried Protecting Kourtney Kardashian by Canceling Bella Thorne’s Date with Scott Disick

Kendall Jenner just showed how loyal she is to her sisters, and it was actually pretty damn sweet. On Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the 22-year-old model revealed that she tried protecting her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, by canceling her ex Scott Disick‘s date with his rumored girlfriend, Bella Thorne. (Still following?)

The ordeal happened before Disick’s infamous May sighting in Cannes, France, where he was spotted canoodling with Thorne, among other women. Knowing that Disick was likely doing it to get back at Kourtney (who was also spotted there with former mystery man and now-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima), Kendall devised a plan with sister Khloé to stop Disick’s playboy ways.

During Kendall’s conversation with Khloé, the two described Disick’s intent to be photographed “hang[ing] out with all these girls” as a “very calculated” move. Before heading to France, Kendall said Disick called her and told her of his plan to invite Thorne to come with him, so Kendall attempted to convince him to cancel Thorne’s ticket to prevent Disick from trying to hurt or “one up” Kourtney.

That’s when Kendall tried swaying Disick, telling him to wait until Kourtney leaves Cannes before he heads there. “Cancel your flights. Cancel her ticket,” Kendall said.

Given that Disick recently explained on “KUWTK” that he only hung out with Thorne to make Kourtney “jealous,” it sounds like Kendall made the right call. And though it didn’t stop her sister’s ex from jetting off with the “Famous in Love” star, we’re sure Kourtney appreciates her younger sister’s major effort to protect her from hurt feelings.