Kendall Jenner Is Unrecognizable with Platinum Blonde Hair Shilling for Pepsi

As Kendall Jenner’s inner lip tattoo would say, MEOW. Jenner showed off some very platinum blonde hair in her new Pepsi commercial, and we honestly didn’t recognize her at first. Wearing hoop earrings, dark lipstick, and what turns out to be a platinum wig, Jenner’s blonde appearance in the ad made us literally pause the video and have a closer look to be sure it was really her. And it was.

The designed-to-be-uplifting two-and-a-half minute video features Jenner doing what she does best—bringing a caloric beverage to someone else, so they can drink it instead of her—and also trying to do what she does worst, which is act. Sorry, Kenny, but this is not your forte.

She is, however, really good at starring in Boomerangs, as she proved on Instagram. “Behind the scenes of my commercial with @pepsi,” she posted less than an hour ago. The Boomerang already has 1.5 million views and counting. Work that fan, girl.