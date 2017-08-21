Kendall Jenner Is Getting Dragged for Using This Emoji

Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner controversy. This time Kendall Jenner is in the hot seat for using, what some are suggesting as, a racially insensitive emoji. The 21-year-old model is under fire for adding a medium-brown fist emoji to a tweet promoting “sister power” and “girl power.”

If you’re unfamiliar with emojis, there are five skin-tone options, ranging from palest to darkest. In a tweet publicizing her new cover for The Hollywood Reporter with her mom and five sisters, Kendall used the middle option, a medium brown, for a fist emoji.

Given that Kendall is a white woman, the emoji didn’t go over well with the Internet. Along with people correcting the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star by adding the palest fist emoji in their retweets, critics also referenced Kendall’s recent publicity fiasco with Pepsi. A refresher: In May, the E! personality came under fire for a Pepsi commercial suggesting that she could mend racial tension and end police brutality in the United States by handing law enforcement cans of pepsi.

This isn’t the first time accusations of cultural appropriation have hit the Kardashian-Jenners either. In June, Kendall’s sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, landed in hot water for allegedly plagiarizing the designs of black designers. In the same month, Kim Kardashian was also accused of dressing in blackface in a promotional ad for her cosmetics line, KKW Beauty.

Though a brown emoji is definitely the least severe of the family’s culturally appropriative behavior, it still suggests that the Kardashian-Jenners aren’t listening.