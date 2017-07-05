15 Times Kendall Jenner Freed the Nipple

Since Instagram came under fire a few years back for its nipple-banning policy, Kendall Jenner has been taking to the streets—literally—with her bare-bosom outfits to show that nips ain’t no big deal. (Hear you there, sister.) As the 21-year-old played activist to the #FreeTheNipple cause, she’s also racked up quite the wardrobe of nipple-free outfits.

From the time she put star-shaped pasties over her tatas to when she flashed a nip on Insta, click through for 15 times the older Jenner sister went sans bra and bared her areolas. We would hashtag #FreeKendallJennersNipples, but it looks like the “Keeping Up with Kardashians” star has already done that.