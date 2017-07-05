StyleCaster
15 Times Kendall Jenner Freed the Nipple

15 Times Kendall Jenner Freed the Nipple

15 Times Kendall Jenner Freed the Nipple
Since Instagram came under fire a few years back for its nipple-banning policy, Kendall Jenner has been taking to the streets—literally—with her bare-bosom outfits to show that nips ain’t no big deal. (Hear you there, sister.) As the 21-year-old played activist to the #FreeTheNipple cause, she’s also racked up quite the wardrobe of nipple-free outfits.

From the time she put star-shaped pasties over her tatas to when she flashed a nip on Insta, click through for 15 times the older Jenner sister went sans bra and bared her areolas. We would hashtag #FreeKendallJennersNipples, but it looks like the “Keeping Up with Kardashians” star has already done that.

Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a fur-denim jacket with star-shaped nipple pasties

Kendall Jenner out and about in Paris in January 2017.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a sheer crochet top.

Kendall Jenner leaving a hotel during Paris Fashion Week in September 2016.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Hair: Kendall sports straight blonde hair

Kendall Jenner walking the runway at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2016.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Hair: Kendall sports a slicked back light brown bob

Kendall Jenner walking the runway at the Marc Jacobs show during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York City in February 2014.

 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a nipple-style t-shirt.

Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne seen in New York City in April 2017. 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a satin yellow top with a high-waisted black skirt.

Kendall Jenner arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles in August 2016.

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a beige sweatshirt with matching pants.

Kendall Jenner seen at LAX airport in Los Angeles in May 2017. 

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a white sun dress.

Kendall Jenner out and about in New York City in June 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner Style: Kendall wearing a taupe skirt with a gray top.

Kendall Jenner arriving at Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September 2015.

Photo: Getty Images

