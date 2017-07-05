15 Times Kendall Jenner Freed the Nipple

Since Instagram came under fire a few years back for its nipple-banning policy, Kendall Jenner has been taking to the streets—literally—with her bare-bosom outfits to show that nips ain’t no big deal. (Hear you there, sister.) As the 21-year-old played activist to the #FreeTheNipple cause, she’s also racked up quite the wardrobe of nipple-free outfits.
From the time she put star-shaped pasties over her tatas to when she flashed a nip on Insta, click through for 15 times the older Jenner sister went sans bra and bared her areolas. We would hashtag #FreeKendallJennersNipples, but it looks like the “Keeping Up with Kardashians” star has already done that.
instagram / @kendalljenner
instagram / @athenamovies
instagram / @kendallandkylie
instagram / @kendalljenner
instagram / @kendalljenner
instagram / @kendalljenner
Kendall Jenner out and about in Paris in January 2017.
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner leaving a hotel during Paris Fashion Week in September 2016.
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking the runway at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2016.
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking the runway at the Marc Jacobs show during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in New York City in February 2014.
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne seen in New York City in April 2017.
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles in August 2016.
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner seen at LAX airport in Los Angeles in May 2017.
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner out and about in New York City in June 2017.
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September 2015.
Getty Images