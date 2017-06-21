StyleCaster
Share

You Have to See Kendall Jenner’s Chic 1960s-Style Bangs

What's hot
StyleCaster

You Have to See Kendall Jenner’s Chic 1960s-Style Bangs

Jason Pham
by
26 Shares
You Have to See Kendall Jenner’s Chic 1960s-Style Bangs

Kendall Jenner‘s new hairstyle is bangin’—literally. The 21-year-old debuted the chicest 1960s-style hairdo on Instagram yesterday—including new bangs!—and we couldn’t be more obsessed.

Dressed in a white swimwear crop top and a gingham two-piece bathing suit, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star looked extra retro, especially when our eyes met her adorable new look: a messy part-up, part-down do with the sweetest side-swept bangs.

Her caption? Three pizza emojis because why not?

19379604 1827521014230406 6618490555267547136 n You Have to See Kendall Jenners Chic 1960s Style Bangs

Credit: Instagram | @kendalljenner

MORE: All the Times We Wanted to Raid Kendall Jenner’s Closet

The supermodel showed off her look again on Snapchat where she videotaped herself hanging out in a vintage-looking car with cat-eye sunglasses, denim shorts, and a white shirt tied at her chest.

@kendalljenner via Snapchat #kendalljenner #kendalljennersnapchat

A post shared by Kendall Jenner Snapchat (@kendalljennersnapchats) on

While the hair is probably part of a 1960s-style photoshoot (RIP), we’d like to believe the car is actually Kendall’s new ride. In another snap, Kendall (maybe jokingly) showed off two red suitcases in the passenger seat with the caption, “Haven’t driven my baby in so long.”

She also recently attended Rodeo Concours D’Elegance, a car show in Los Angeles, with her sister, Kylie, and dad, Caitlyn, so who knows—maybe Kendall is an undercover vintage car stan.

MORE: Kendall Jenner Flashes Massive Diamond Ring on Wedding Finger

19228213 1354411767975680 1492125729448525824 n You Have to See Kendall Jenners Chic 1960s Style Bangs

Credit: Instagram | @kendalljennersnapchats

Either way, let’s concentrate on what’s important: bangs. They look great, Ken. We hope you keep em.

0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share