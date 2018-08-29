Kendall Jenner Rides Dune Buggies with Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford… But Makes it Fashion

Kendall Jenner has probably had some pretty glamorous Tuesdays in her lifetime. We’re not keeping track, but we’re just saying—it’s more likely than not that she’s been to a gala or two on weekdays.

This is precisely why we were so confused about an outing she took this past Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, she was surrounded by other supermodels (nothing new here)—namely, 16-year-old Kaia Gerber and her mom, legendary model Cindy Crawford. But, perhaps more surprising was their activity of choice: riding dune buggies.

🚀 A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Aug 28, 2018 at 6:16pm PDT

Listen, we’re not saying models can’t have fun. In fact, we know Jenner knows how to have fun. (She’s been at, like, every single A-listers-only party in the history of the world.) But we are a little confused as to why you could theoretically head out into the middle of the desert and find three of the world’s most renowned supermodels decked out in crop tops and bandanas riding dune buggies in the dead of August. Just saying.

🚳 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 28, 2018 at 5:44pm PDT

Regardless of how bizarre the outing was, Jenner managed to somehow make it totally fashion. She wore a bright, graphic crop top with a neon orange bandana. Paired with jeans and a pair of bright white dad sneakers (not to mention the helmet—safety first), the outfit was perfect, albeit a little haute, for the event.

Stay tuned for next week’s episode of models riding dune buggies—who will be next?